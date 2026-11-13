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Wei joins Texas A&M AgriLife faculty in Temple to address forested landscapes
By Gabe Saldana,10 days ago
Xinyuan Wei, Ph.D., began his role as a Texas A&M AgriLife Research assistant professor of forest ecology and modeling at the Texas A&M AgriLife Blackland Research and Extension Center at Temple on Nov. 1. The position includes an academic affiliation with the Texas A&M Department of Ecology and Conservation Biology and collaborative ties to Texas A&M Forest Service.