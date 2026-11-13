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ICE detainer placed on suspect charged in Green Bay hit-and-run, records show
By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News,9 days ago
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Two charges were filed Friday against a motorist accused in a hit-and-run crash which injured a 76-year-old pedestrian. Moises Villalta-Perez, 25, was charged with hit and run causing great bodily harm, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm for the Nov. 8 crash. An initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.