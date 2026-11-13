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An air-rifle hunt of rats in West Somerville is getting the fire-when-ready signal
By Marc Levy,9 days ago
It’s about to be hunting season in West Somerville – for rats. An order for pest control company sharpshooters to kill rats with air rifles was sent to committee Thursday by the City Council, proposed by Ward 7 city councilor Emily Hardt as a follow-up to a ban on poisons that might travel up the food chain and kill animals other than rats: If one method of control is taken away, another must take its place.
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