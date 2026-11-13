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Texas A&M University establishes Center for the Study of War and Society
By Kristina Ballard,7 days ago
Texas A&M University has established a new center dedicated to advancing research, teaching and public engagement on the causes, conduct and consequences of war. The Center for the Study of War and Society will serve as a hub that brings together faculty, students and community partners to examine one of humanity’s most enduring and consequential challenges. The center will deepen understanding of conflict and its lasting effects on individuals, communities, societies and the environment.