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TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (11/12): Mustafa Ali stealing a win, Dollhouse vignette, Santino cancelling a rematch, Trey Miguel’s mini-documentary, Brookeside with The Righteous, more
9 days ago
It was good that Elayna got the win tonight as I think that she has been a surprise Knockout of the year contender for TNA and she needs to be quickly raised back to the top of the Knockouts division. I’m curious to see what happens to both M and Heather now that they’re essentially singles acts.
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