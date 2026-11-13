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Summer Walker Countersued By Longtime Label & Management Company LVRN Over Allegedly Unpaid Tour Commissions & Royalties
By Kellie Williams,8 days ago
Summer Walker Countersued By Longtime Label & Management Company LVRN Over Allegedly Unpaid Tour Commissions & Royalties MMO. Summer Walker’s legal battle with her longtime label and management company, Love Renaissance (LVRN), is heating up!. According to Billboard, LVRN has countersued the R&B singer, accusing her of breaching their...