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THEN, NOW, FOREVER – THE UNDERTAKER EDITION: The evolution of the Undertaker which was introduced 36 years ago this month with a look at key matches with Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon
9 days ago
In November 1990, nearly 36 years ago, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series. From his initial introduction, the uniqueness of the character immediately captured attention and created an undeniable mystique. His distinct look, imposing stature, ominous movements, and haunting funeral procession music made him stand out from everyone else.