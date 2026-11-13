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How to Use Sonoran Desert Institute’s Student Consumer Information Page
4 days ago
School websites contain many kinds of information, but some pages are designed specifically to help prospective students compare facts before making an enrollment decision. Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI), which is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), maintains a Student Consumer Information page that gathers several categories of institutional and student information in one place.