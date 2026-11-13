undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorado Democratic Party chair on accountability and affordability after the midterms
By CPR News,10 days ago
“What’s next?” is the question facing Democrats now that they have won majorities in Congress and expanded their power in Colorado. “What’s Next” is also the name of a major gathering of Democratic leaders in Denver this week. Political rockstars — including Pete Buttigieg and James Talarico — are in attendance, so are actual rockstars — including Brandi Carlile and Nathaniel Rateliff.
11