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Nintendo Says Switch 2 Is in Good Shape for the Holiday Season Despite Sales Concerns
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,7 days ago
Nintendo Switch 2 is heading into the holiday season with positive signs despite concerns about slowing hardware sales. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa believes the console remains in a strong position, pointing to recent game releases and its growing installed base. His comments suggest that Nintendo remains confident in its latest hardware.