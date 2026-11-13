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Stephen A. Smith Interviews President Donald Trump At The White House For His YouTube Show
By Kellie Williams,8 days ago
Stephen A. Smith has officially interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House. According to the White House press pool, the ESPN personality recently wrapped up an interview with Trump for his YouTube program, The Stephen A. Smith Show. The sit-down marks another interaction between the two, as Smith continues...