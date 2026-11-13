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Dearborn Publisher Sues Mike Rogers Campaign For Defamation For Portraying Him as a Terrorist Supporter and Anti-Jewish
By Allan Lengel,9 days ago
Osama Siblani, the founder and publisher of the Dearborn-based Arab American News, is suing former Republican candidate Mike Rogers and his campaign for defamation, alleging he was falsely portrayed in the closing days of the contentious U.S. Senate race in Michigan as hostile toward American Jews, supportive of terrorism and Hamas, and responsible for getting candidate Abdul El-Sayed hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions.
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