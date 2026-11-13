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Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Sets The Record Straight After Internet Troll Calls Her ‘Disturbing’ For Allegedly “Complaining’ About Motherhood
By Twila-Amoure,10 days ago
Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Sets The Record Straight After Internet Troll Calls Her. ‘Disturbing’ For Allegedly “Complaining’ About Motherhood. #AyeshaCurry is defending herself against the critics. The actress and wife of NBA superstar #StephCurry took a moment to clear up a false narrative after an...