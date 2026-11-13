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‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’ Reportedly Not Canceled Despite Recent Development Rumors
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,7 days ago
Rumors that "Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra" had been canceled recently spread across social media, raising concerns about the future of Skydance's upcoming Marvel game. However, the studio's leadership has reportedly reassured its development team that the project remains active. Led by Amy Hennig, the game has experienced multiple delays...