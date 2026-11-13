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No. 19 Women’s Soccer NCAA Tournament Opening Weekend Preview
9 days ago
GRANTHAM, Pa. – The nineteenth-ranked Messiah University women's soccer team earned an automatic bid to the 2026 DIII Women's Soccer NCAA Tournament. With the nineteenth-seed, the Falcons will travel to MIT for the opening weekend starting on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Falcons open the tournament against the Golden Flyers of Nazareth University on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The Engineers of MIT and the Warriors of Eastern Connecticut St. play in the other opening round game at 11:00 a.m. The winners of each game will play on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:00 p.m. for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.