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PSC Approves NorthWestern Merger
10 days ago
The Public Service Commission this week approved a merger between NorthWestern Energy and South Dakota-based Black Hills Corporation. Once the deal is finalized, the $15.4 billion merger will create a new utility, Bright Horizon Energy, which will provide electric and natural gas services to over 2 million customers across Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska and Arkansas. NorthWestern, Montana’s largest utility provider, will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Bright Horizon.