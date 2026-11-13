undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Congress’s medical office operated without proper oversight for years, DoD watchdog says
By Riley Ceder,9 days ago
A government watchdog released findings of an investigation Friday that identified a lack of regulation over a Navy-staffed congressional medical office that provides care and medicine to U.S. lawmakers and Supreme Court justices. The Defense Department Inspector General published an investigation into the Office of the Attending Physician’s policies and...