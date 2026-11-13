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Who is Tyler Adjei? Man Utd sign youngster hours after Pochettino appointment
10 days ago
Shortly after announcing Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach, Manchester United signed youngster Tyler Adjei from Reading. Manchester United are always in the market for the best young players. The club has pushed to sign the best talents at the academy level, which could save millions in the coming years rather than waiting for these players to establish themselves elsewhere.