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Emotional Contagion Is Your Real Leadership Strategy
By Matthew Ferry,9 days ago
A leader comes to me wanting to fix the team. The pipeline reviews have gone quiet. There is urgency in the room but no energy. People are compliant and careful when he needs them bold. He wants scripts, incentives, maybe a reorganization. I ask him one question instead: describe your own last two weeks. There is a long pause because he already sees it. The team did not invent its mood. It caught the mood from him. That transfer has a name in the research—emotional contagion—and I have come to believe it is the most underpriced force in leadership.