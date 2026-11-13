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Ultiworld Club Awards 2026: Offensive Player of the Year (Men’s Div.)
By Edward Stephens,10 days ago
Whether moving the disc or racking up points, these players were the best to do it in 2026. November 13, 2026 by Edward Stephens, Alex Rubin and Patrick Stegemoeller in Awards. Ultiworld is pleased to announce our annual Club Awards. While we consider both regular season and postseason performance, because of the nature of the Club division, we weight success in the Series and at Nationals above all else. The Club Awards are voted on by Ultiworld reporters, contributors, and editors.