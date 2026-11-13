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Ultiworld Club Awards 2026: Offensive Player of the Year (Mixed Div.)
By Laura Osterlund,10 days ago
Nobody was better at helping get their team to the end zone. November 13, 2026 by Laura Osterlund, Alex Rubin and TJ Lee in Awards. Ultiworld is pleased to announce our annual Club Awards. While we consider both regular season and postseason performance, because of the nature of the Club division, we weight success in the Series and at Nationals above all else. The Club Awards are voted on by Ultiworld reporters, contributors, and editors.