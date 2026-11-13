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Microsoft 365 Outage Underscores Year of Technical Disruptions Hitting Enterprise IT and Fintech Platforms
By Omar Faridi,8 days ago
Employees who depend on email and collaboration tools across corporate America encountered sudden roadblocks on Thursday when a disruption hit Outlook and related Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) services, temporarily locking users out of essential workplace applications during regular business hours. Public relations specialist Erin Friedlander captured the moment with a wry...