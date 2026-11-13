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Christmas Magic Returns to Shreveport Aquarium with Believe! Lights the Night and Breakfast with Santa
By BPT Staff,9 days ago
This holiday season, Shreveport Aquarium is bringing Christmas magic beneath the waves with the return of its seventh annual Believe! Lights the Night, an interactive holiday experience where families can bring Christmas trees to life, unlock magical surprises and explore an underwater winter wonderland. Taking place on select evenings December...