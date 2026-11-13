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‘DOOM’ Developer id Software Confirms Its Next Game Is Already in Development
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,4 days ago
Id Software, the developer behind the popular "DOOM" franchise, has confirmed that its next game is already in development. The announcement came from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, followed by confirmation from the studio itself, which revealed that Hugo Martin would once again lead the project's game direction. Although the news...
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