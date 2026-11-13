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Generative AI Use Rises Among Game Developers While Next-Gen Console Projects Remain Low
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,4 days ago
The 15th annual GDC game developer survey offers a fresh look at the challenges and changes shaping the video game industry. Its latest State of the Game Industry report gathered responses from more than 2,600 game industry professionals, covering topics such as artificial intelligence, employment, and upcoming gaming platforms. One...