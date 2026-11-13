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Tether Builds $4.8 Billion U.S. Investment Portfolio Anchored by Rumble, Twenty One Capital, and Adecoagro
By Omar Faridi,9 days ago
Tether, which remains the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin has assembled an estimated $4.8 billion portfolio of equity positions in 13 companies listed on U.S. exchanges. The figure comes from an analysis of ownership disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), using the most recently reported...