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Senate bill could modernize energy grid, but tribes and environmental advocates ask, "at what cost?"
By Rocky Mountain Community Radio,10 days ago
The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), a massive bill over 400 pages, is designed to make it faster and easier to build energy projects as demand goes up and strain on the grid increases. Initially introduced at the end of September, the Senate voted on November 9 to invoke cloture, limiting the time that can be spent debating the bill as it moves forward.