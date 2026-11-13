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Pochettino joins Man United in ruins! Crisis on and off the pitch
10 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino faces one of the toughest challenges of his career. The Argentine coach has been confirmed as Manchester United's new manager, but his arrival at Old Trafford coincides with one of the most difficult periods in the club's recent history. United sit third from bottom in the Premier League and are mired in a deep crisis that extends far beyond the dugout.