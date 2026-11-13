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Mauricio Pochettino speaks on USA exit with Manchester United move confirmed
10 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino Begins Manchester United Era After Emotional USA Farewell. Mauricio Pochettino has had bigger jobs, louder stages and tougher dressing rooms, but this one clearly hit differently. In his first appearance after being confirmed as Manchester United manager, he broke down while explaining why leaving the USA role was, in his own words, among the hardest calls of his career.