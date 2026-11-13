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Avengers: Doomsday Culminates 25 Years Of Storytelling, Teases Kevin Feige; New Look At Cyclops Revealed
9 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday will finally bring together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, with the latter team comprised of mutants from the original 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. There are some noteworthy absences—Jean Grey, Wolverine, and Storm, for example—but James Marsden's Cyclops finally looks set to get his due. Now decked...