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Little Rock Schools Seek $1M for Locker-Room Sensors That Can Hear a Cry for Help
By Dominic Sechler,9 days ago
The Little Rock School District wants to install 200 security sensors in its school locker rooms, devices capable of picking up vape smoke, fighting, vandalism and even someone shouting for help. The district has applied for close to $1 million in federal funding to make it happen, with the money expected to also cover 100 warning signs alerting students and staff that the devices are in use.
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