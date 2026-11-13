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Eastern Kentucky Teacher Builds 21-Foot Caitlin Clark Post-it Mural
By Nora Ellington,8 days ago
Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library — Site Of Earlier Mural Displays. Caitlin Clark stands about 21 feet tall at Alice Lloyd College in Knott County, built from roughly 5,000 Post-it notes into a Christmas mural. Eastern Kentucky teacher Tyler Watts spent about a month designing the portrait before he started putting the notes in place. The height was the easy part to describe. The fingers were not.
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