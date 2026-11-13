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UF Student Finds Dark Magic Mushroom With Psilocybin and Toxins
By Anne Paxton,9 days ago
Source: This image was created by user vjp at Mushroom Observer, a source for mycological images.You can contact this user here. / Wikimedia Commons. A small brown mushroom collected at a University of Florida biological station is the first known to make both psilocybin and amatoxins, a family of compounds that includes some of the deadliest poisons in fungi.
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