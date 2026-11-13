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Manteca Dance Studio Stages 37th Holiday Show While Hunting for New Home
By Monica Coble,9 days ago
More than 100 dancers from a Manteca studio that has taught faith-based dance since 1989 are set to take the stage in Ripon next weekend for the 37th annual staging of “The Heart of the Holidays.” Two performances are planned at The One Church, with the show arriving just as the studio navigates an uncertain future for its own physical space.
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