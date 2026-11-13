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Origins Of The Hood: Marvel Rivals #1 Brings Parker Robbins' Path To Power To Marvel Unlimited
10 days ago
Origins of the Hood: Marvel Rivals #1 is now available on Marvel Unlimited. The 32-page one-shot, written by Pallie Paul Allor with art by Francesco Archidiacono, tells the origin of the version of Parker Robbins who fights in Marvel Rivals. Marvel added the issue to its digital service yesterday as part of its weekly list of new releases. The game introduced this take on the character over the summer. Check out the official post down below: