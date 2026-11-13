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Kilic to serve on Science & Education Core Committee for American Association of Immunologists
8 days ago
The Department of Biomedical Sciences is reporting that Nurcan Kilic, a graduate research assistant with Colin Combs and teaching assistant for course BIMD 328, has been invited by the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Council to serve a two-year trainee term on the Association’s newly established Science & Education Core Committee (SECC), beginning July 1, 2027.