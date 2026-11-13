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Desirae (Desi) Anderson
8 days ago
Desirae (Desi) Anderson is the new clinical placement coordinator for the UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences Department of Physician Assistant (PA) Studies. Desi brings 13 years of experience at UND, most recently serving as an academic transfer advisor, academic advisor, and internship coordinator with UND’s Student Academic Success and Career Engagement team. In these roles, she advised and supported more than 400 students, including pre-health students, coordinated internships, and worked closely with faculty, staff, and University departments to support student success. Her dedication to students earned her UND’s VPAA Outstanding Academic Advising Award in 2023.