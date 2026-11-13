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The 2026 Lookout Landing Awards
By Zach Mason,9 days ago
The Lookies are Lookout Landing’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to honor the Seattle Mariners’ best players, most memorable moments, and goldenest retrievers. The staff collaborated to determine the categories and nominees, and a reader vote was held to determine the winners. The winners were announced and discussed at length on the November 2 episode of Meet at the Mitt. But for those of you who prefer the written word, we also present the results below. Friends, here are the 2026 Lookies.