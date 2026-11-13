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Best Sunrise and Sunset Spots in Hoboken + Jersey City
By Emma Wallace,9 days ago
There’s nothing quite like watching the sun rise or set over the water with the Manhattan skyline in the background. Jersey City and Hoboken are home to plenty of scenic spots that include both striking cityscapes and peaceful nature views. Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to unwind or a picture-perfect skyline view, here are some of the best spots to catch a sunrise or sunset. Read more on the best places to catch a sunset and sunrise in Hoboken and Jersey City.