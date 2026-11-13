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Good Samaritan Medical Center Becomes First Hospital in South and Central Florida to Use Next-Generation Shockwave Coronary Technology
By cfelixcpa,10 days ago
Procedure performed by Dr. Brijeshwar Maini reflects continued investment in advanced cardiac care. November 12th, 2026 – Good Samaritan Medical Center is the first hospital in South and Central Florida to treat a patient using the Shockwave™ C2 Aero Fly Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Catheter. Dr. Brijeshwar Maini performed the procedure, marking another milestone in the hospital’s continued investment in advanced cardiac care.
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