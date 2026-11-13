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Another LED Billboard Hearing Postponed in Middletown
9 days ago
MIDDLETOWN – For the third time, hearings have been canceled for a trio of 40-foot-tall, double-sided LED billboards proposed for Route 36 and Newman Springs Road in Middletown. The proposals were set to be heard at the 7 p.m. Middletown Planning Board meeting Nov. 4. The meeting was canceled via electronic notice from Middletown at 6:11 p.m. The cancellation was due to a “lack of quorum,” meaning there “were not enough planning board members available to conduct official business,” explained Tara Berson, communications director for Middletown Township.