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Grammy-winning violinist visits Lima Senior chamber orchestra
By Todd Cummins,10 days ago
LIMA, Ohio (WLIO) — Lima Senior chamber orchestra students worked with Grammy-winning violinist Melissa White during a visit to their class Friday morning. White is a founding member of the New York-based Harlem Quartet, which has won three Grammy Awards. She shared her passion for music with the students and said she hopes they recognize the possibilities that come with playing music.