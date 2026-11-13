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What Chase Young’s breakout season could mean for his next contract and the Saints
By MATTHEW PARAS,7 days ago
The night before last weekend’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Tyler Shough texted Chase Young to see if he wanted to help address the New Orleans Saints’ pre-game huddle. Normally, the moment belongs solely to Shough — who took over the tradition this season from Demario Davis, who himself carried it on from Drew Brees. But Shough felt Young’s presence could provide a “good yin and yang.” The leader of the offense passing the baton to the leader of the defense for a shared speech.