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A Perfect Ending: US Soccer Fans Are Having One Last Fight Over Christian Pulisic And Mauricio Pochettino Because Of This Video Of Them At Practice Today
10 days ago
I know there's plenty to make fun of soccer fans and US Soccer. I can't help it. I love this team and will always follow them, be lost in the rumors and news and everything else. Actually I'm not even going to apologize for it. I can't change. There are plenty of us who are in the same boat.