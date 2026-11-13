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Disney+ Adds VisionQuest to the Avengers: Doomsday Watch List, Hinting at Vision and the Maximoff Twins
10 days ago
Spoiler warning: This post discusses the VisionQuest finale and its post credits scene. If you have not finished the series yet, bookmark this one for later!. Disney+ just made a quiet change that has Marvel fans buzzing. VisionQuest has been added to the official Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday collection on Disney+, the list of movies and shows Marvel recommends watching before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.