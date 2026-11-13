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Welcome Home: The Vikings Started Kirk Cousins First Practice Back In Minnesota By Blasting Creed Over The Speakers For Him
9 days ago
A few years ago Kirk Cousins was on the Vikings, launching balls to Justin Jefferson and blasting some Creed. They were one of those fun teams mostly because Justin Jefferson is a freak and Kirk knew it. Just get him the ball and figure it out from there. But it was the Creed stuff that started to go viral. I mean who doesn't like a little Creed here and there? There's a reason they've put on the greatest halftime show the world has ever seen.