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Why ‘exceptionally good’ Gio Reyna has been ‘bouncing around’ as Brad Friedel backs USMNT star to overcome injury issues & prove worth at Strasbourg
By Chris Burton,7 days ago
Former USMNT star Brad Friedel has explained to GOAL why Gio Reyna has been “bouncing around” of late, with another transfer being completed in the summer of 2026. The 24-year-old playmaker now finds himself at Strasbourg in France, with the hope being that stability and consistency can be found by an enigmatic talent that remains “exceptionally good”.