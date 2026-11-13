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Michael Eric Dyson headlines Tennessee Black Caucus Legislative Summit luncheon in Jackson
By TSD Newsroom,10 days ago
The annual Tennessee Black Caucus Legislative Summit will be held November 13-14 in Jackson, Tennessee, at the historic Lane College. The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators (TBCSL) announced that noted author, academic, and minister Michael Eric Dyson will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual Tennessee Black Caucus Legislative Summit luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 14.
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