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Solo Brings Human Verification to Venmo Co-Founder’s JellyJelly App as AI Agents Beat CAPTCHA
By BlockmanPR,8 days ago
Solo’s SDK confirms that each JellyJelly account belongs to a real, unique person, after a Solo AI agent passed CAPTCHA on 50+ Discord servers. Magdon-Ismail is co-founder and CEO of JellyJelly and an advisor to Solo. He co-developed the SDK behind the integration, shaping both its architecture and the way new users are onboarded.