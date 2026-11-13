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‘Doddled through’ - Man Utd warned selling underperforming & overpaid flops will be tricky as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to draw up transfer plans for January window
By Chris Burton,7 days ago
Manchester United will, Paul Parker has told GOAL, find it difficult to offload underperforming and overpaid flops that have “doddled through” for far too long. Inconsistent performances on the field have delivered more change off it at Old Trafford, with incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino having some big decisions to make heading towards the January transfer window of 2027.